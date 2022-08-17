UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection with €82K MDMA seizure in Kildare released without charge

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. File Pic
A woman in her 50s who was arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Kildare has been released without charge.
Yesterday, An Garda Síochana (AGS) said that €82,000 of suspected MDMA, also known as 'ecstasy', had been discovered following a search at a home in Athy, and that a woman in her 50s had been arrested.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Kildare District Drugs Unit and Kildare District Detective Unit.
The seized drugs
AGS said that a file in relation to the case is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and added that 'investigations are ongoing.'
