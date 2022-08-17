Family fun and great racing action at Curragh on this Saturday

Local racegoers can look ahead to another raceday at the Curragh on this Saturday.

Adult admission is €20 or €15 online while the August Summer Saturday Bundle for €25 includes admission, a racecard, a BBQ burger voucher and €10 bet with on-course bookmakers.

Under 18s are free accompanied by an adult.

Some of Ireland’s leading two-year-olds are set to line up following the entry and final forfeit stage, which were published this week.

The O’Brien family will have a very strong representation in the Galileo EBF Futurity Stakes. Hans Andersen, Tower Of London, and Aesop’ Fables are among the entries for Aidan O’Brien, while son Donnacha is set to run his recent Tyros Stakes winner Proud and Regal. Joseph O’Brien has five contenders for the Group 2 contest, including Madly Truly, Lakota Seven and Goa Gajah.

The 15 entries also include Young Ireland and Fleetfoot, trained by Jim Bolger, who landed the race with Mac Swiney in 2020.

The unbeaten Meditate and recent Silver Flash Stakes winner Never Ending Story are among the 18 entries in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes. Other notable contenders include Caroline Street, Thornbrook and Vernet all trained by Joseph O’Brien, Gan Teorainn trained by Jim Bolger, the Paddy Twomey trained Shelton and Olivia Maralda trained by Michael O’Callaghan, while Ferrari Queen trained by Mark and Charlie Johnston and the David Loughnane trained Queen Olly are British trained challengers.

There are 28 entries in the Join Racing TV for €12 Maiden, 16 in the Neville O’Byrne Memorial EBF Handicap, 22 entries in the Sheehy Motors Skoda Maiden, 26 entries in the William Fry Neville O’Byrne Tribute Maiden, 33 entries in the AK Bets Compare Our Prices Handicap and 27 in the opening Coolmore Arizona EBF Maiden.