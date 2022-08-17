Raheens claim Division 1 Kildare Minor title with extra time win over Naas

Minor Football League Division 1 Final

Raheens 3-13

Naas 2-14

After extra-time

Raheens were crowned 2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football champions after a pulsating game that needed extra time to separate the sides.

Naas will wonder for a long time how they let this one slip away. Leading by three points in the 64 minute they conceded a penalty, for pick up in the square, and up stepped Gavin Thompson to find the net. On top of that Naas had a handful of gilt edge goal chances but only managed to convert two.

Raheens had the better of the opening half playing some great football leading at the break 2-6 to 1-5, the goals coming from Evan Gilmartin and David McPartlin (a 45 that went all the way to the net), Fintan Quinn getting the Naas goal.

On the resumption Naas took control leveling within 90 seconds, the goal coming from Tom McGrane and mid-way through led 2-10 to 2-7.

Daniel Lenihan picked up a black card as points from Gavin Thompson (free) and Fionn Cooke left one between them.

Elliott Beirne hit a beauty and Charlie Murphy left Naas three clear on 56 minutes.

Gavin Thompson was denied by a brilliant save from Hugh Morrin as Cian O'Reilly picked up a black card on 59 minutes.

A scramble in the Naas goal saw the ball being picked up in the square and Thompson leveled on 64 minutes and to cap it Fionn Cooke picked up a black meaning Raheens were down to 13 with two black cards for start of extra time.

But it was Raheens who grabbed the initiative with a point from Cathal McCarthy and a Thompson free put them two clear.

Naas had a penalty claim waved away, Tom Kelly reduced the lead but Luke O'Donovan edged Raheens two clear again at the break.

Gavin Thompson and Killian Harrington exchanged points and that's the way it stayed but at the death Niall Dolan (R) was given a red while Fintan Quinn (N) a yellow.

Some great football early on and with the championship starting no doubt these sides will meet again and if so, it will be a game not to be missed.

Scorers

Raheens, Gavin Thompson 1-6 (3 frees, penalty), David McPartlin 1-1 (1 free, one 45), Evan Gilmartin 1-0, Niall Dolan 0-2, Fionn Cooke 0-2, Luke Donovan 0-1, Cathal McCarthy 0-1.

Naas, Elliott Beirne 0-5, Tom McGrane 1-1 (free), Fintan Quinn 1-0, Ryan Sinkey 0-3 (1 free), Tom Kelly 0-2, Robert Fitzgerald 0-1, Charlie Murphy 0-1, Killian Harrington 0-1.

NAAS: Hugh Morrin; Jamie McGuirk, Liam O'Reilly, Shane Knott; Ronan McGroary, Robert Fitzgerald, Daniel Lenihan; Charlie Murphy, Ryan Sinkey; Adam Maguire, Tom Kelly, Eoin Lawlor; Tom McGrane, Fintan Quinn, Elliott Beirne. Subs: Robert Murray for Ronan McGroary (half-time); Liam O'Connor for Adam McGuire (40 minutes); John Murray for Shane Knott (65 minutes); Killian Harrington for Tom McGrane (67 minutes).

RAHEENS: David McPartlin; Niall Cramer, Ciaran Kavanagh, Cian O'Reilly; Oisin Cooke, Fionn McCarthy, Jamie McLoughlin; Fionn Cooke, Dara Crowley; Paul O'Donnell, Niall Dolan, Evan Gilmartin; Luke O'Donovan, Gavin Thompson, Rory Kenny. Subs: Cathal McCarthy for Darragh Cunningham (36 minutes); Rory Kenny for Oisin Cooke (40 minutes); Luke O'Donovan for Jamie McLoughlin (42 minutes); Dara Cooke for Daire Gilmartin (42 minutes); Conor Dunne for Evan Gilmartin (72 minutes); Daire Gilmartin for Cian O'Reilly (76 minutes).

REFEREE: Ken Doyle.