17 Aug 2022

KILDARE: Plans for €15m revamp for Kilcullen school

Kilcullen's Cross and Passion school gets new special education unit

The entrance to the Cross and Passion, Kilcullen

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

17 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Cross and Passion College in Kilcullen has applied for planning permission to expand and modernise its facilities in a project estimated to be worth over €15m.

The school has sought approval for the phased demolition of existing school buildings with the exception of the existing cross and passion former convent building and nearby stone building which are to be retained and refurbished.

The school wants to remain operational during the construction period and will require new temporary school accommodation units.

Being planned is the phased construction of a new two-storey and three-storey school building incorporating 37 general classrooms.

Also in the designs is a series of support and specialist classrooms, a special needs unit, a library, multi media rooms, a single storey multi-use sports hall and staff rooms.

The new school grounds will comprise the existing grassed sports pitch, which is to be retained, and the construction of six multi-use hard ball courts, outdoor seating and breakout areas, a sensory garden and a construction studies yard.

The plans include 92 car parking spaces including five disabled parking spaces and two electric vehicle charge point spaces.

Also in the designs are 177 bicycle parking stands providing 354 parking spaces.

