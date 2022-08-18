Kildare-based Bord na Móna seeking to demolish offices in Co Meath

File Photo
Bord na Mona is seeking tenders from contractors for to carry out building demolition works to the Bord Na Móna offices in Ballivor, Co Meath.
The estimated value of the tender is approximately €100,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
The deadline for receiving tenders is September 2.
The former horticultural plant on a 16 acre site included a workshop, office, storage sheds, store, weighbridge and support buildings.
