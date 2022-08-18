WEATHER WATCH: An unsettled weekend ahead with rain showers and sunny spells expected

Unsettled with rain and showers this weekend with temperatures generally in the high teens to low 20s.

Today

A dull and damp start this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Rain will be light for most places however heavier bursts will occur in parts of Munster and south Leinster.

A clearance to sunny spells and well scattered showers will spread from the west through the afternoon, extending across the country by evening time. Highs of 17 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds, veering westerly in the afternoon and increasing moderate to fresh, strong at times along west and northwest coasts.

Scattered showers will continue overnight in the north and west, the odd one may be heavy. Most other areas will be dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees. Southwest winds will ease light to moderate, but remain fresh to strong along west and northwest coasts.

Friday

Tomorrow will be a day of good sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will be most frequent in the north and west with occasional heavy falls. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, coolest in the north, in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

Clear spells and scattered showers at first on Friday night, most frequent over the western half of the country. Later in the night, a spell of showery rain will move in from the northwest, extending mainly over Ulster and Connacht by morning with some heavy falls at times. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong on exposed coasts.

Saturday

The rain will continue to push southeastwards during the morning, breaking up into showers and sunny spells as it does so. Highest temperatures of 16 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds, easing later.

Mild and humid overnight on Saturday with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures generally not falling below the low to mid-teens but cooler in Ulster and north Connacht with the best of the clear spells. Mist and fog will also develop in mostly light breezes.

Sunday

A rather dull day as cloud builds from the southwest during the morning. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend across much of the country through the day with some heavy falls possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in light to moderate southerly winds. A mild and humid night will follow with rain clearing to showers. Temperatures generally not falling further than the mid-teens.

Monday

After a rather cloudy start with scattered showers, the showers will become more isolated with good sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 or 23 degrees, warmest over the eastern half of the country, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.