Kildare: Four patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are four patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
Only two hospitals in the eastern region - Beaumont Hospital on Dublin's northside and Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown - have less with neither facility having any overcrowding.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are six people on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is seven.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.