New shops arriving at Kildare Village this autumn

A number of new shops are due to open at the Kildare Village retail outlet on the outskirts of Kildare town this autumn.

New brands at the outlet will include ba&sh, American Vintage, Claudie Pierlot, and a pop-up from Irish designer, Nicki Hoyne.

French label ba&sh has made a name for itself as a pioneering brand of accessible luxury. Distinctive yet easy to wear, season after season, the brand’s collections have captivated a growing customer base in France and worldwide.

Joining the list of luxury French labels is Claudie Pierlot, opening on Friday, September 2, and American Vintage, launching on Monday, September 26. Claudie Pierlot boasts strong pieces, boyish details and an attitude to remember. Create a wardrobe of timeless and eco-friendly iconic pieces, in the classic Parisian silhouette, with the latest collections at the Village. Founded in 2005, American Vintage is the brainchild of Marseille native Michaël Azoulay. A French label designed for a modern urban life; the store is the perfect place for one-off pieces that will last a lifetime.

Claudie Pierlot

Launching her first pop-up at Kildare Village, Nicki Hoyne opened today, Thursday, August 18. The Irish designer’s sustainable footwear collection is the perfect place to kickstart your autumn wardrobe, including flat shoes that are comfortable yet stylish, embodying all that it is to be office chic and street-style savvy. As with all the products that Nicki Hoyne creates, sustainability is at the forefront of her thought process. The collections seek to inspire people to celebrate and enjoy fashion encouraging them to not simply consume it and then throw it away.

Nikki Hoyne Mary Jane shoes

The new stores join premium Italian fashion house Missoni, coastal lifestyle brand Crew Clothing and contemporary label Joseph Ribkoff as the latest openings at Kildare Village.

There are now over 100 brand outlets at Kildare Village, where a new multi-million extension opened last year.