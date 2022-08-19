KILDARE TRAFFIC: Road closure due to major Newbridge sewer works

There will be some traffic disruption in Newbridge over the coming weeks as major sewer upgrade works continue to the north of the town.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, said it continues to progress the project to improve the sewer network.

The project involves the construction of approximately 230m of new sewers in lands immediately north of the Cork to Dublin railway line. A second phase of works will also commence in mid-September along a section of Rosconnell Avenue adjacent to the Rosconnell Street Apartment Complex.

In order to safely carry out the works, Irish Water said a road closure will be necessary on Rosconnell Avenue from the entrance at Sexes Road to Rosconnell Grove for approximately one week. During the works, traffic will be diverted around Rosconnell Square however it said local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. Details of the traffic management plan will also be communicated locally.

Lisa Cogan, Irish Water said, “Working with our colleagues in Kildare County Council, we are very happy with the progress being made on this vital project for Newbridge. A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential in order to support business and social development in the community. These works will support existing and future residential and commercial development while also improving the overall performance of the sewer network and will safeguard the local environment by reducing the risk of sewer flooding.

“We understand that the works may cause some inconvenience to commuters and our crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. On behalf of Irish Water, I would like to thank the people of Newbridge in advance for their support and co-operation.”

The project, which is due to be completed by mid-October, is being delivered by Coffey Construction Limited on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience this essential project may cause. Its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For general updates, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/