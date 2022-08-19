Search

19 Aug 2022

KILDARE: Schools in Naas and Newbridge lodge multi-million euro plans to expand and modernise

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

19 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Secondary schools in Newbridge and Naas have lodged plans for multi-million euro redevelopments to expand and modernise their facilities. 
In Newbridge, the Patrician Secondary School on the Naas Road is proposing the construction of a three-storey building with 37 general classrooms in a project worth over €14m.
St Mary’s College in Naas is also planning the phased demolition of existing school buildings and the phased construction of a new two and three storey school building with 37 general classrooms in a €15m revamp.
According to the planning documents for the Patrician Secondary School, existing school buildings will be demolished in a phased basis except the existing dining hall.
School activities will remain operational during the construction period.
Also in the plans will be a series of support and specialist classrooms, a special needs unit, a library, multi media rooms and staff rooms.
To harness renewable energy, there will be photovoltaic solar panels on roofs, the external storage sheds and refuse store.
Also in the designs is the construction of a single storey multi-use sports hall and four multi-use hard ball courts.
Architects have also drawn up plans for outdoor seating and breakout areas, a sensory garden and a tech yard/engineering courtyard.
A total of 85 car parking spaces including four disabled parking spaces as well as two electric vehicle charge point spaces are planned. There will be 170 bicycle parking stands providing 340 parking spaces.
Provisions will also be made for rainwater harvesting on the site as well as a new electricity substation.
In plans for St Mary’s College, there will also be a series of 20 support and specialist classrooms, a special needs unit, a library, PE hall and staff rooms.
Again, the school will remain operational during the construction period.
During the construction period, an airdome with an area of 1,050m2 is intended to be used for indoor sports.
The designs include 92 car parking spaces, including five disabled spaces and two electric vehicle charge points.
Also proposed are 330 cycle parking spaces.
Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer welcomed the “ambitious” plans for both schools.
The politician said: “If these proposals are granted planning permission, I hope they will help address the local shortage of school places. But we need to continue to invest in schools and other amenities.”

