Kildare Property Watch: Substantial residence on an acre in heart of countryside for €750,000

Seven Stars is a magnificent detached family home standing on one acre.

Approached through a stone recessed entrance with electric gates to a tarmacadam drive, the gardens are laid out mainly in lawn enclosed by trees and hedges.

To the rear there is a large wooden deck with water feature and tremendous views of the surrounding countryside.

Built in 2006, the house contains 4,628 sq.ft. of spacious modern light filled accommodation presented in excellent condition throughout with features including double glazed windows, oil fired underfloor heating, CCTV security system, walnut kitchen with granite worktops, mostly oak/walnut floors, oak skirting, architraves and doors internally.

Situated in a nice quiet rural setting with tremendous views of the surrounding countryside, the property is just off the R418 Kilcullen to Athy Road approximately 1.8 miles west of Narraghmore Village, six miles north of Athy, eight miles south of Kilcullen with the M9 Motorway Access at Junction 2 and 30 minutes south of the M50.

Accommodation

Accommodation comprises an entrance porch with marble floor and vaulted ceiling leading to entrance hall with marble floor; sitting room with oak floor and fireplace; kitchen/living with walnut fitted kitchen, granite worktops, integrated appliances and tiled/oak floor; dining room with oak floor and sliding doors to wooden deck; utility; family room; guest toilet; office; five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Upstairs there is a games room, study and floored attic storage space, which has lots of potential.

This is a tremendous spacious family home presented in excellent condition throughout which must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €750,000.

Mr Hargaden can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.