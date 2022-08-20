Kildare GAA: Sarsfields and Clane draw in cracker

Sarsfields and Clane served up a low-scoring draw in a cracking contest in Round 3 of the SFC today and with Celbridge defeating Raheens it means Clane will top the group and go into the quarter-final along with Celbridge; with Sarsfields going to the pre-quarter final.
Clogherinkoe top Group D and go into quarters with St Laurence's into pre-quarter final
FULL RESULTS:
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC, Group B
Sarsfields 1-7 Clane 0-10;
Celbridge 2-13 Raheens 1-5.
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC, Group D
Clogherinkoe 3-10 Confey 1-9;
St Laurence's 1-9 Kilcock 0-12.
The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy IFC, Group C
Ballymore Eustace 0-13 Ballyteague 0-12;
Kilcullen 2-11 St Kevin's 3-6.
The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy IFC, Group D
Monasterevin 1-13 Milltown 2-7;
Suncroft 2-5 Nurney 0-6.
Tom Cross Transport JFC, Group 1
Kill 5-16 Ballykelly 0-7;
Straffan3-16 Rathcoffey 0-11;
Grangenolvin 0-13 Ribertstown 1-6.
Tom Cross Transport JFC, Group 2
Castlemitchell 2-11 Kildangan 0-6;
Athgarvan 4-15 Rheban 2-6.
Cappagh 0-00 Ardclough 0-00.
