Search

21 Aug 2022

Kildare Round Tower climbers now get certificate to mark achievement

Kildare Round Tower climbers now get certificate to mark achievement

Kildare's Round Tower

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

21 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

All visitors to the round tower in Kildare town will now be offered a certificate to confirm they have climbed the 33m structure.

The round tower, which is in the grounds of St Brigid’s Cathedral is one of only two in Ireland that is still accessible to the public.

The printed certificate provides a brief history of the structure and states that it was restored in 1980 by the Round Tower Restoration Committee.

It is signed by the climber and by caretaker Paddy Dowling.

A round tower was used as a fortress within a monastery for monks to hide treasures such as gold ornaments and manuscripts.

In early April, it was revealed that a crafty pigeon had built a nest inside the historic landmark which was closed for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nest, which had two eggs in it, was spotted during a maintenance check.

However the eggs had time to hatch and for the fledglings to fly the nest before visitors returned for the summer season on May 1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media