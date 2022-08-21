Kildare podcaster Jarlath Regan among comics at Electric Picnic

Kildare comic Jarlath Regan has been included in the comedy line-up for this year's highly anticipated Electric Picnic festival.

Regan, who is famous for his Irishman Abroad podcast, tweeted a line-up for the 2022 Comedy Tent at Stradally Estate and quipped: "Electric Picnic has gathered these clowns, eejits and weirdos for you to laugh at in one convenient place. Laois."

Talents

The festival boasts a multitude of talents with plenty of up-and-comers as well as established names like Dylan Moran and David O'Doherty to keep comedy fans happy.

They will be joined by Edinburgh Fringe veteran Jason Byrne and Blame Game's Neil Delamere.

One of Ulster's biggest up-and-coming talents, Diona Doherty (known for her break-out roll in Derry Girls), will make her Electric Picnic debut at this year's festival along with Hollywood's (the Co Down one) Shane Todd, who has been described by the Belfast Telegraph as a "modern day king of comedy".

Abandoman will no doubt delight fans of Bo Burnham as he transforms audience's likes and loathes into hit songs and stories, while comedy darling Deirdre O'Kane will wield her anarchistic brand of comedy to thrill even the most hungover of revelers.

Electric Picnic will also play host to four of the best internet comics, with sketch and stand-up comedian Killian Sundermann set to thrill audiences with his humorous takes on Irish culture.

Enya Martin, the enigmatic creator of Facebook page 'Giz a Laugh' will have you in stitches with her observational humour, while Martin Beanz Ward will tell tales spun from his unique perspective as a gay traveller.

Bernard Casey will be a big hit with fans of his videos including Polish/Irish barman, as well as the Irish Listening Test and his popular characters, The Local Gossip and The Nephew.

Other talents including John Colleary, Barry Murphy, Danny O'Brien, Kevin McGahern, John Lynn, Chris Kent, and Emma Doran are also expected to tickle your funny bone over the weekend.

Expect great material from Zig and Zag Show reporter Sinéad Quinlan, Egyptian American comedian Dalia Malek, adopted Australian Damian Clarke, King of the one-liners Paul Marsh and ‘So You Think You’re Funny’ runner-up Shane Daniel Byrne.

Newcomers including Anna Clifford, Mike Morgan, Justine Stafford, Ian Burke, Andrew Ryan, Martin Angolo, Michael Fry and Ryan Cullen are all sure to gain leagues of new fans as they strut their stuff at the Comedy Tent over the first weekend in September.