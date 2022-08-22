Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 22

The death has occurred of Irene Delaney (née Norton)

Leixlip, Kildare



Irene Delaney (née Norton) (River Forest and formerly of Mill Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) August 20th 2022, (peacefully), at home.

Beloved mother of Hazel, Michael, David and Linda.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Keely, Ciara, Robyn and Isla, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Sinead, brother John, sisters Joan and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday evening (23rd August) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (24th August) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Irene’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick - Mike) FLEMING

Naas, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow



Michael (Mick/Mike) Fleming, St. Joseph’s Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Frederick Avenue, Carlow, August 20th 2022 (following a road accident). Beloved husband of Ann and much loved dad of Rachel, Laura, Jack and Sarah. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sisters Phil, Julie, Madeleine and Paula, brother Andy, parents-in-law Joe and Bernie McDonald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, colleagues, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Joan and by his sister Siobhán Murphy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral arrangements will follow in due course

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to Multiple Myeloma Ireland https://multiplemyelomaireland.org/





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Philip Jennings

Stillorgan, Dublin / Bunclody, Wexford / Maynooth, Kildare



Jennings, Philip, Stillorgan, Dublin and late of Bunclody, Co. Wexford, August 21st 2022, peacefully in the outstanding care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, predeceased by his brothers John and Ferdie and sister Marie, deeply regretted by his sister Muriel, sister-in-law Eileen, Deborah and Tom, nephews Gavin, David and Daryl, nieces Grace and Rosanna, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral prayers will take place at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Bunclody Cemetery, Co. Wexford (arriving at approx. 12.45pm).

The death has occurred of Mairéad (Ray) McGlynn (née Cornally)

St. Patrick's Terrace, Naas, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of 869 Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. In the tender care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Pe) and son Liam.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Trassa, son Paul, son-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Mairéad Rest In Peace"

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) DUFFY

Rochford Close, Kill, Kildare / Ringsend, Dublin



Formerly of Hope Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, daughter Lyndsay, sisters Jean and Sandra, brothers John, Michael and Alan, son-in-law Gary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Billy Rest In Peace"

Reposing at George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for Requiem Mass at 11am which will web-streamed on www.killparish.ie.

Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium with prayers in the Victorian Chapel at 1pm which will be streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation at www.materfoundation.ie and click the “DONATE” button.