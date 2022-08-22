Naas Hospital
There are 26 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, making it the second most overcrowded facility in the country in the eastern region.
There are 36 patients on trolleys at St Vincent's Hospital.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are five people on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is two.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.