BREAKING: Man who was hospitalised following attack in Monasterevin, Kildare, has passed away

Gardaí have said that a man in his 20s who was hospitalised following a serious assault by a group of people in Monasterevin, Kildare, over the weekend has passed away.

The man was pronounced dead earlier this afternoon, Monday, August 22.

Gardaí in Kildare are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to the attack on Sunday, August 21.

It was also revealed that the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted by Chief State Pathologist, Dr. Linda Mulligan.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The incident occurred on Dublin Street in Monasterevin. Pic: Google Maps, Street View

Gardaí said: "Shortly after 12.30am on Sunday August 21, 2022, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at Dublin Street, Monasterevin following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

"A second man, aged in his 50s, who was treated for serious injuries, has been transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where his condition remains serious.

"Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident to contact them."

Any person who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

In addition, any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.