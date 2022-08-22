Johnstownbridge knock Carbury and claim top spot in Kildare Senior Football Championship Group C

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Group C, Round 3

Johnstownbridge 0-18

Carbury 2-10

Johnstownbridge beat Carbury to send them through the Senior Football Championship quarter-final stage. Carbury’s loss also means they exit this year’s Championship due Moorefield beating Round Towers, who are destined for a relegation play-off.

The ’Bridge and their scoring power got them over the line in this hotly contested fixture. All appeared to be well in-hand as we reached the closing stages as a brilliant point from Paul Cribbin extended his side’s lead to five with six minutes to go.

However, it was Carbury’s centre-forward Jack Cully who put all that into doubt down the other end when was fouled inside the box with just five minutes to go. Aaron O’Neill stepped up, who to his immense credit never shirks responsibility in big moments. O’Neill put the penalty at a perfect height for ’Bridge goalkeeper Eoin Sheehan who saved well but the ball cannoned back up in the air for O’Neill to punch home for a goal at the second time of asking.

The green flag ramped up the tension that had most certainly died down in this game as Carbury saw a chance to stay in the Championship once more. Just as he had done before the penalty Paul Cribbin sent a wonderful score for Johnstownbridge between the posts. The gap went out to three and to their credit, the leading side closed out the game well from here.

It was a professional performance and they appeared to always be in control of this one but the nature of the concession of their two goals will be of grave concern. The penalty is always to be avoided but happens, however the kickout fiasco for O’Neills first goal will most certainly be something the ’Bridge men will look to avoid repeating.

Goalkeeper Eoin Sheehan played the ball short into his full-back line, and with no options on the ball was hastily sent back into him but the return ball was cut-out by a sharp Aaron O’Neill who placed the ball under Sheehan and into the net. A backline catastrophe on the 40 minute mark and like the penalty that would come later, brought Carbury right back within touching distance.

Carbury were never able to keep pace with the Johnstownbridge scoring, a large portion of which came from half-forward Sam Doran who was on fire. Doran took a couple of tight-angle and long-shot efforts that if missed would have been criticised but he sent them brilliantly between the sticks time and time again. An excellent display.

The score of 0-18 is nothing to be sneezed at but the Bridge will be puzzled as to how they did not have a green flag or two raised in their name. Daniel Flynn will wonder how his darting runs and precise passing didn't bring about a couple of assists as handling errors and poor decision making cost them in crucial goal-scoring moments.

The ’Bridge move on with plenty of positives and a top spot in their group. They will face Celbridge in their quarter-final in what should be a super spectacle.

Scorers

Johnstownbridge, Sam Doran 0-6, Paul Cribbin 0-4, Darragh Sloane 0-2, Cathal McNally 0-2, Shane Flynn 0-2, Seamus McNally 0-1, Eoin Sheehan 0-1.

Carbury, Aaron O'Neill 2-2, Jack Cully 0-5, Jimmy Dunne 0-1, Ciaran McKeon 0-1, Andrew Dermody 0-1.

JOHNSTOWNBRIDGE: Eoin Sheehan; Sean McKeown, Tomas Van Englebrechten, Aaron McNally; Ronan Scanlon, Keith Cribbin, Cathal McNally; Seamus McNally, Luke Flynn; Sam Doran, Paul Cribbin, Darragh Slone; Daniel Flynn, Shane Flynn, Shane Flanagan.

Subs: Simon Mackey on for Dean Cummins (50 minutes), Kelvin McNally on for Darragh Sloane (53 minutes).



CARBURY: Declan Conroy; Dean Cummins, William Groome, Michael Gill; Justin Reilly, Morgan O'Flaherty, Josh Browne; Derek McCormack, Brian O'Flaherty; Mark Cully, Jack Cully, Jimmy Dunne; Andrew Dermody, Aaron O'Neill, Ciaran McKeon.

Subs: Tommy Gill on for Michael Gill (38 minutes), Jack Smyth on for Justin Reilly (52 minutes).

Referee: Billy O’Connell