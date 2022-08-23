Kildare representatives welcome reinstatement of 'vital' therapists in schools from September

A number of Kildare political representatives have welcomed the reinstatement of therapists in schools from September.

Although therapists were removed from schools to allow for the rollout of the new Progressing Disability Services (PDS) plan, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has announced that children with disabilities will now be able to access support, including physiotherapy and speech and language therapy, in school.

It follows consultations between the HSE, the Taoiseach, and other Government ministers.

Speaking on the news, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, who is also a former teacher, said: "I am pleased to see that this vital service will be reinstated in special schools from September."

"I am passionate about education and have always advocated for a fully inclusive and equitable education system- one that delivers for all children.”

She also said that this reinstatement will see 136 whole-time equivalent posts, and will cost just shy of €11.5 million, which will be found from other savings for this year.

Senator O' Loughlin continued: "I will be calling for further funding for this key service in budget 2023.

"Reinstating these supports in special schools will require approximately 32 occupational therapists, 37 speech and language therapists, and 22 physiotherapists.

She concluded: "I welcome this move, and hope that it will have a meaningful impact on students in our special schools."

'A WELCOME STEP'

One of her local colleagues, councillor Rob Power, called the news 'a really welcome development'.

He added: "In particular, people will know that Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte has been attempting to engage directly with HSE management on issues just like this.

"It's important to commend all involved for taking the practical step of unwinding the decision to roll out the PDS plan as it clearly wasn't delivering for children, as the waiting lists for Occupational Therapy and speech and language will attest.

"This is a welcome step and (we) will hopefully see a reduction in waiting lists for many concerned families."

Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender also welcomed the announcement, saying: "The absence of these services has gravely impacted the children who avail of these services, so I whole heartedly welcome the reinstated therapists.

"While I welcome this as a positive step and a positive move, much more needs to be done to catch up and help those who were affected by no access to these services.

'THESE SERVICES SHOULD HAVE NEVER SEEN THERAPISTS TAKEN AWAY'

"As anyone with a child with additional needs will know, early intervention is key and this is something many have missed out on."

Cllr Pender added: "These services should have never seen therapists taken away.... recruitment is a huge factor and we need to see more therapists recruited to see services and supports continue to ease pressure on children and parents facing extremely lengthy delays accessing services."

In addition, Labour Party Senator Mark Wall said: "There is no doubt that the massive waiting times for physiotherapy and speech and language has created exceptional problems for families and their loved ones.

"On an almost daily basis, I get a call from a family worried about the future for their child and how they can access supports.

"As a member of the new Oireachtas committee on autism, we have recently met with Ministers responsible for these supports and these meetings will continue until we finalise a report on the current situation.

He continued: "Too many families have had to borrow to pay privately for reports and supports for their loved ones, many more simply cannot afford to do that.

"This will be welcomed by those families with children in special schools, it is an important step forward.

"(The) government must ensure that these therapists are in place in the quickest possible time, ensuring vital supports for our children that need them most," Senator Wall concluded.