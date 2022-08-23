Search

23 Aug 2022

Kildare singletons being sought for new TV show from the makers of Gogglebox Ireland

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

23 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Kite Entertainment, the creators of Gogglebox Ireland, Irelands Fittest Family, and Clear History and many more television shows, are seeking single people living in the Irish countryside for a new dating show.

They are looking for single people of all ages and orientations based across rural Ireland who would love to meet someone special but have struggled to find the right person in their locality.

The show aims to help the hard-working men and women of rural Ireland and those who feel like they are not part of a singles social scene to find true love.

Whether you're a farmer, a vet, an agricultural contractor, or even a shop owner living rurally, if you've struggled to find the right person because you're tied to the countryside, this show is perfect for you.

The new TV show will turn what was once a disadvantage of living in the beautiful, Irish countryside into a major advantage by matching rural eligible singles with singletons from cities/large rural towns who are open to a change of pace to rural
living should they meet someone special on the show.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the show or know anyone living in the countryside who deserves someone to share their road frontage with, contact us by email at countrylove@kiteentertainment.com or 087 182 7204.

