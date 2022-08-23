Moorefield send Round Towers into relegation play-off and set up Sarsfields clash in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championshp Group C, Round 3

Moorefield 2-15

Round Towers 0-10

The final game of a hectic weekend at Hakwfield saw Moorefield take on Round Towers in Group C, Round 3 of the SFC.

A vital game for both teams with the loser heading to the relegation final while for Moorefield a win and a result in the corresponding group game in St Conleth's could see the Newbridge side advance to the quarters or the pre-quarter final.

As it turned out it is the pre-quarter final that they qualified for against town rivals Sarsfields, this Sunday, while for The Towers is a relegation decider against Confey.

On a blistering late afternoon before a decent attendance it was Towers who hit the opening score of the game, a converted 45 from keeper Colin English, that after DJ Flynn, Neil Scanlon and Aaron Masterson were given early yellows by the match official.

Adam Tyrrell opened for The Moores before Kevin Murnaghan cleared his lines and Liam Healy made a mighty block to deny Towers.

Adam Tyrrell brought out the best in Colin English with a great save from close range but it was Tyrrell who gave the boys in their newly designed shirts the lead on 18 minutes, it was a lead that Ger Brennan's side were never to relinquish.

James Murray linked up with Eamonn Callaghan whose centre was met by Harry O'Connor who punched to the net and just two minutes later James Murray was fouled by Cathal Daffy with the referee having no option but to point to the spot.

Up stepped the experienced Ciaran Kelly who made no mistake — Moorefield 2-2 Towers 0-1 with 22 minutes on the clock and really the game was all but done and dusted at that stage.

And while Matthew Kelly converted a free to reduce the gap to six there was more trouble on the way for the boys in black and amber when Michael Joyce was rightly given a black card; Mark Waters got Towers' third point but almost immediately Mark Waters joined his team mate in the sin bin for another black card offence.

Two points before the break, both from Adam Tyrrell, one free, left Moorefield comfortably in front, 2-4 to 0-3.

Jason O'Brien got on the end of a long ball in to punch over on the resumption as Towers returned to the full compliment of 15 again.

Ciaran Kelly, set up by Eamonn Callaghan extended the lead and while Jason O'Brien and Jack O'Neill added two for Towers there was no stopping Moorefield who piled on the pressure in the final quarter hitting points from Ciaran Kelly, Jason Philips, Adam Tyrrell, Mary Murray and the Jason Philips to make it 2-10 to 0-6 on 47 minutes.

Another three white flags came The Moores' way, Adam Tyrrell, Ciaran Kelly (free), Evan O'Brian, Padraig Cribbin and Adam Tyrrell and while Towers added four late points it was too little as Moorefield booked their pre-quarter final place on a final score line of Moorefield 2-15 Round Towers 0-10.

Scorers: Moorefield, Adam Tyrrell 0-7 (1 free), Ciaran Kelly 1-3 (penalty, 2 frees), Harry O'Connor 1-0, Jason Philips 0-2, Evan O'Brian 0-1, Mark Murray 0-1, Pauric Cribbin 0-1.

Round Towers, Matthew Kelly 0-2 (1 free), Jason O'Brien 0-2 (1 freer), Mark Waters 0-1, Matthew Kelly 0-1 (free), Colin English 0-1 (free), Evan Flynn 0-1, Danny Keely 0-1, Jack O'Neill 0-1.

MOOREFIELD: Tom Kinsella; Danny Hanniffy, Liam Healy, Tom Harrington; Liam Callaghan, Kevin Murnaghan, Ryan Houlihan; Jason Philips, Aaron Masterson; Eamonn Callaghan, James Murray, Harry O'Connor; Adam Tyrrell, Anthony Durney, Ciaran Kelly. Subs: Mary Murray for James Murray (half-time); Evan O'Brian for Eamonn Callaghan (43 minutes); Aaron Martin for Ryan Houlihan (52 minutes); Padraig Cribbin for Ciaran Kelly (55 minutes); Tommy McGrath for Harry O'Connor (56 minutes).



ROUND TOWERS: Colin English; Jack O'Neill, Michael Joyce, Tadhg Meaney; Jason Dunne, Niall Fleming, Jason O'Brien; Mark Waters, Cathal Daffy; David Kelly, Evan Flynn, DJ Flynn; Matthew Kelly, Michael Murphy, Neil Scanlon. Subs: Danny Kelly for Neil Scanlon (39 minutes); Aaron McConville for DJ Flynn (44 minutes); Cian Walsh for Niall Fleming (48 minutes).



REFEREE: Kieran Harris.