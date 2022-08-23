Multiple teaching vacancies in Kildare schools just one week before secondary school return

The school calendar gets under way next week but many schools across Kildare are still struggling with filling teaching vacancies.

According to teacher’s jobsite EducationPosts.ie, there are still 13 vacancies in Kildare schools for a wide range of roles including permanent and fixed-term positions.

The 13 are a part of 358 vacancies nationwide that are largely classroom based, the figure includes 19 special needs assistant positions.

Salesian’s College in Celbridge has two vacancies posted currently and principal Brenda Kearns has said, “Like every school in the country there is a shortage of teachers.”

“This has been an issue of concern for all post-primary schools for at least the last five years. In Kildare one of the challenges we are experiencing is our proximity to Dublin, renting and the cost of living is an issue for teachers.”

“A newly qualified teacher from the west or south of Ireland, they are going to take into account the travel, current cost of living and finding somewhere to rent. Someone starting out, half or three quarters of their salary could go on a one bedroom box room in a shared house…it isn’t economically viable for them.”

Cross and Passion College in Kilcullen still have one vacancy posted on the same jobsite for an English and Religion teacher.

Principal of the Kilcullen school Joe Leonard said that “it remains a challenge to find suitably qualified teachers, especially in some subject areas.”

Mr Leonard concluded, “Having said that, I am very happy with our recruitment this summer. It is the unexpected or late changes in staffing that can prove a real challenge. Recruitment in June is naturally much more manageable than in August.”