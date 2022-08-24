Temporary road resurfacing works announced for area in Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. File pic
Temporary road resurfacing works have been announced for an area in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.
Please note that road resurfacing works will be carried out on the L7035 Lurg Lane today, August 24, and Thursday, August 25, subject to good weather conditions.
A road closure will be in place on the above mentioned dates.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
Speaking about the announcement, Kildare County Council said: "Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.