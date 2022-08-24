Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 24

The death has occurred of Fintan DUNNE

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Enniskerry, Wicklow / Portarlington, Laois / Newbridge, Kildare



Dunne, Fintan (Portarlington, Rathfarnham, Enniskerry and Newbridge) (EX. Detective CDU An Garda Siochana) peacefully on the 23rd August 2022, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, predeceased by his daughter Rosemarie; sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons David, Robert and Dermot, daughter Sheila, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday evening to St Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus, arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Thursday after 11.30am Mass to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

To view Fintan's funeral Mass please click on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/mountargus

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Deirdre FITZSIMONS

Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare



Following a short illness, in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital and Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents, the late Dr. James O'Connell Fitzsimons and Sheila Fitzsimons and her sisters Rosemary and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne, Maeve, and Jennifer, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

“May Deirdre Rest In Peace”

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral on Saturday morning, after 11am Mass in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas, to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick - Mike) FLEMING

Naas, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow



Michael (Mick/Mike) Fleming, St. Joseph’s Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Frederick Avenue, Carlow, August 20th 2022 (following a road accident). Beloved husband of Ann and much loved dad of Rachel, Laura, Jack and Sarah. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sisters Phil, Julie, Madeleine and Paula, brother Andy, parents-in-law Joe and Bernie McDonald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, colleagues, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Joan and by his sister Siobhán Murphy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in Our Lady and St. David’s Church, Naas followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the Naas Parish website using this link

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to Multiple Myeloma Ireland

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-fleming17

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) O'SHEA (née Pearse)

Glasnevin, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



O’SHEA (née Pearse) Anne (Nancy ) (Late of Glasnevin and formerly of Leixlip, Co. Kildare) August 22rd 2022. Passed peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of St. Anne’s Ward, Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Billy and beloved sister of Kitty, Marie and the late Ned and Vincent. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Civic Centre, Ballymun Road, D09 C8P5, on Wednesday evening, August 24th, from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, August 25th, at 11:30am at the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Ballymun Road, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at –

https://olv.ie/webcam/

Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the Condolence section on this page. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital Foundation, 54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7 or at https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/. House private.

“May she rest in peace”