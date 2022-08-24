Kildare gardaí investigating after jewellery taken in afternoon burglary

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Naas area.
The incident happened in the Morell Way area off the Monread Road between 4.30pm and 6pm on Friday, August 19.
Information is being sought on two men were acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
A number of items including jewellery were taken.
Naas gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information.
