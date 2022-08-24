Emergency accommodation centre is needed in north Kildare

An emergency accommodation centre is needed in north east Kildare.

This is because many more people are being evicted because landlords are selling property.

And Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil said that less than a dozen homes were available for families to rent across Maynooth, Celbridge, Leixlip and Kilcock recently.

Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil

He told a Kildare County Council meeting many of the few properties that are available are not suitable for families.

He said the council should try to help reduce the trauma for families when evictions take place.

And he also said that relocating families to other towns like Newbridge when children are in school in Celbridge “is completely unfair.”

He said the north east of the county needs to be prioritised.

Michael Garry House in Newbridge can take up to 21 people while Kerdiffstown House, near Naas, provides temporary supported accommodation for up to 40 single adults and cold weather beds are provided through winter with up to 20 beds available when required.

A four suite family hub is situated in Prosperous and emergency accommodation is also provided on a needs basis in a large guest house facility in the Celbridge area.

The meeting also heard that a Jigginstown Manor in Naas provides a dozen own front door transitional units for young adults exiting emergency accommodation.

Also there is a family hub in Athy which has seven family suites and two one-bedroom transitional units.

There are also two shared housing properties operated on behalf of KCC in the Athy area and this provides progression from homelessness for up to five individuals.

KCC official Christine O’Grady also reports that the provision of emergency accommodation in the north of the county would require the acquisition of a suitable facility and the procurement of a homeless service provider to operate it on behalf of the council - and it would be subject to approval and funding from the Department of Housing and Local Government. Cllr Tim Durkan urged KCC to buy homes from which housing assistance payment (HAP) tenants are being evicted. He said they would be better than moving them to towns such as Dundalk or Navan.

KCC official Annette Aspell said efforts had been made previously to find suitable premises in the north east of the county without success.

Read more Kildare news