Better information is needed on Kildare's housing crisis

Better information is needed on the housing crisis in County Kildare.

Cllr Chris Pender - who himself was one of those who stayed with friends and family - said better recording information would strengthen Kildare County Council’s hand when it’s seeking funding to tackle the crisis from central government.

Cllr Pender told a KCC meeting on July 25 that the number of homeless presentations should be recorded along with whether these have been on a housing list previously as well as details of the outcome

Cllr Pender said that the number of unmet applications was not recorded and “I was one of these who stayed with friends and family.”

The meeting heard that in 2021 there were 1234 homeless presentations and of these 204 were “unique” and 930 were “repeats”.

KCC official Annette Aspell said there is always unmet demand and there was nothing new about suggesting that an applicant stay with a family member and “I don't see that changing.”

