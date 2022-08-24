Allenwood dig deep to beat Caragh in a Kildare IFC thriller

The Auld Shebeen Bar Intermediate Football Championship Group B, Round 3

Allenwood 3-14

Caragh 2-14

If it was an entrtaining game one wanted well this was it. Overall a great game, especially for Allenwood supporters and neutrals with scores coming thick and fast from the word go.

And while there were some great score taking probably the man of the match accolade goes to Allenwood keeper, Luke Anderson.

Anderson made three brilliant saves in the opening and then topped a great display with a mighty save from a well-struck Darragh Swords penalty in the second half, diving low to the left corner for brilliant save.

Mark Byrne opened for Allenwood before Jake Corrigan was denied when Luke Anderson smothered him out brilliantly; Caragh hit points from Dan Campbell and Corrigan to take a 0-2 to 0-1 lead on seven minutes.

Eoghan Bagnall replied before Corrigan was again in on a one-to-one with Luke Andeerson and again it was the net-minder who came out on top.

A lovely ball in by Billy Maher put David Judge through and The Blues corner forward made no mistake – 1-2 to 0-2 after 12 minutes.

Four minutes later and Michael Behan was taking the ball out of his net again, this time Brendan Hanafey the goal scorer with Billy Maher again the provider.

Dan Campbell and Johnny Byrne exchanged points before Luke Anderson was again in action, this time denying Daniel Lynam – incredible stuff.

Joe Barrett reduced the deficit before Allenwood were on the goal trail again, this time a big run from Mark Byrne into the danger area, passed to Darragh Malone who went forward, seemed to lose control but his momentum saw him get a hand to push the ball over the line.

Caragh him back with two points before Jake Corrigan finally beat Anderson and while Jack O'Brien added a point for Allenwood, the half-time whistle arrived, Allenwood leading 3-4 to 1-6.

Soon after the restart Caragh were awarded that penalty, Anderson made a mighty save; Darren Judge fired over and The Blues now led 3-5 to 1-6.

Caragh got right back in it a minute later when a great move ended with Dan Campbell firing to the net.

The next four points were shared equally shared before Billy Maher left a goal in it.

Caragh now stepped it up again hitting three points (from Darragh Swords) and one from Corrigan to take lead by a point.

Back came Allenwood with points from Aidan Dunne, Eoghan Bagnall (2) to lead by two on 57 minutes.

Caragh refused to go away and points from Kevin Campbell and Jake Corrigan had the sides level on 59 minutes, 3-11 to 2-14.

However it was Allenwood who finished the stronger with three points on the trot from Darren Judge, Darragh Malone and Billy Maher to win a cracking contest on a final score line of Allenwood 3-14 Caragh 2-14.

Scorers: Allenwood, Darren Judge 1-2 (1 free), Darragh Malone 1-1, Brendan Hanafey 1-0, Eoin Bagnall 0-4 (1 free), Billy Maher 0-3, Johnny Byrne 0-1, Jack O'Brien 0-1, Mark Byrne 0-1, Aaron Dunne 0-1.

Caragh, Jake Corrigan 1-5, Dan Campbell 1-2, Darragh Swords 0-3 (2 frees), Kevin Campbell 0-3, Joe Barrett 0-1.



ALLENWOOD: Luke Anderson; Brendan Hanafey, Sean Moran, Ronan Guilfoyle; Mark Delaney, Mark Byrne, Fionn Moran; Jack O'Brien, Johnny Byrne; Rory Moran, Eoin Bagnall, Aaron Dunne; Darren Judge, Billy Maher, Darragh Malone.

CARAGH: Michael Behan; Cathal McKennedy, Matthew McNally, Eoghan Garry; Daniel Murray, Paul Dockery, Ryan Burke; Kevin Connor, Eoghan O'Haire; Dan Campbell, Darragh Swords, Joe Barrett; Kevin Campbell, Daniel Lynam, Jake Corrigan. Subs: Sean Fitzhenry for Eoghan O'Haire (56 minutes); Eoghan O'Haire for Dan Campbell (62 minutes).

REFEREE: Alan Archbald.