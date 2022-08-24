Ellistown record huge win over Rathangan in brilliant game in Kildare IFC

The Auld Shebeen Bar Intermediate Football Championship Group B, Round 3

Ellistown 2-13

Rathangan 1-13

Ellistown have beaten Rathangan to claim third spot and a place in the preliminary quarter-final stage. This game was a great advertisement for Intermediate football with both teams free-flowing in attack with real quality play throughout.

The crucial final goal came in the 57th minute as Ellistown, who had been on the backfoot for most of the second half, broke quickly through Conor O’Loughlin.

O’Loughlin drew defenders towards him and off-loaded to Conor Lindy who held his nerve against the on-rushing Josh Smullen in the Rathangan goal. Lindy finished calmly underneath the outstretched keeper. Although far from over, the second goal for Ellistown was the winning score.

Rathangan were dropping balls short for the remainder of the game, bar two frees from Brian Mullally. A sign of their desperation no doubt but it seemed they didn't realise how much time they had in hand. If they had taken a couple of scores instead of the route one stuff they could have got the draw that they would have needed to progress in their opponents place.

With the long ball tactics came immense pressure on Ellistown Keeper Oran Donnelly. But the leading side’s number one was exemplary when the ball landed in on top of him, taking clean catches galore and punching clear of danger when necessary. A brilliant display under pressure.

Ellistown were brave and pushed high looking for turnovers, it was a crucial element of their play. With that risk comes rewards but the adventurous style did play a part in their goal concession in the first half when Rathangan beat the press.

It took 22 minutes for them to do so but they took their chance when it fell to them, Ellistown were open at the back and the ball was fired into Sam Savage who was a huge threat all afternoon. Savage turned and blasted it into the net off his left, you wouldn’t give three goalkeepers a chance of saving it let alone one.

The Ellistown goal came much earlier in proceedings, after just five minutes Tadhg Watson who started this game on fire was facing goal but smartly hand-passed across to an advancing Tom Waters who slotted under Josh Smullen for the first goal of the game.

Rathangan have to be credited for their response in the second half, despite only trailing by four they looked second best in all departments in the opening half. But they began to mirror Ellistown and push up the field themselves, winning kick outs and turnovers far more regularly. Both teams on the press and hunting the ball made this a superb spectacle.

A great result for Ellistown who were a joy to watch in what was a brilliant game.

Scorers: Ellistown, Conor Lindy 1-3, Tadhg Watson 0-4, Tom Waters 1-0, Eoin O'Loughlin 0-3, Pat Martin 0-2, Darragh Watson 0-1.



Rathangan, Sam Savage 1-2, Ross Teahan 0-4, Brian Mullally 0-3, Mark Fitzsimons 0-2, Muiris Curtin 0-1, Stefan Lawler 0-1.

ELLISTOWN: Oran Donnelly; Sean Lindy, Michael Kelly, Cillian Barry; Darragh Watson, Kevin Watson, Pat Martin; James Sutton, Tom Waters; Eoin O'Loughlin, Conor O'Loughlin, Andy O'Neill; Tadhg Watson, Shane Maughan, Conor Lindy. Subs: Andrui MacLochlainn on for Andy O'Neill (43 minutes), Max Lennox on for Sean Lindy (53 minutes).



RATHANGAN: Josh Smullen; Oisin O'Loughlin, David Vaughan, Shane O'Loughlin; Mark Fitzsimons, Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Kenna; Colm Hanratty, Ross Teahan; Sean Behan, Rian Teahan, Stefan Lawler; Sam Savage, Brian Mullally, Eoin Curtin. Subs: Aran Teahan on for Colm Hanratty (36 minutes), Muiris Curtin on for Sean Behan (36 minutes), Alex O'Kelly in for Brian Kenna (43 minutes), Brandon Maloney on for Eoin Curtin (49 minutes), Tadhg Fluskey on for Rian Teahan (56 minutes).



REFEREE: Henry Barrett