Contracts signed for new 1,000-pupil school on Magee Barracks site in Kildare town

Contracts have been signed for a new 1,000-pupil school on the Magee Barracks site in Kildare town.

Last December, it was announced that an expanded Curragh Post-Primary School in South Kildare will be re-located to the greenfield site which is next to two existing primary schools, Educate Together and Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha.

Fianna Fáil Education Spokesperson Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed progress with the signing of contracts for the 8-acre site in Magee Barracks.

Senator O’Loughlin said, “I have been working closely with Education Minister Norma Foley and her officials to drive this project forward.”

“This 8 acre site is to facilitate the replacement and expansion of the existing Curragh PPS and cater for the increased demographic growth at post-primary level that is due to occur in the Kildare South region over the coming years.”

“Magee Barracks will be home to the new Curragh Post Primary school building that will cater for up to 1,000 students.”

Senator O'Loughlin concluded by saying: “I welcome this progress, and will continue to liaise with Minister Foley and her Department to see this project come to fruition.”