Search

26 Aug 2022

Flying Five bid at the Curragh a possibility for Highfield Princess

Flying Five bid at the Curragh a possibility for Highfield Princess

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

The Curragh’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes on September 11 has entered the equation for Highfield Princess following her thrilling victory in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

John Quinn’s five-year-old foiled the ambitious quest of The Platinum Queen in the rapid-fire Knavesmire sprint, out-gunning her younger rival in the closing stages to become the first horse since Handsome Sailor in 1988 to follow up victory in York’s 1895 Duke of York Stakes in the Nunthorpe later in the season.

It was also her second top-table triumph in the space of two weeks following her successful raid to Deauville for the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The long-term aim is to run at the Breeders’ Cup in the autumn, while a trip to ParisLongchamp for either the Prix de l’Abbaye or Prix de la Foret is also in connections’ thoughts.

But having proved her adaptability by dropping back to the minimum distance in style on the Knavesmire, the daughter of Night Of Thunder could bid for a hat-trick of Group One victories at a course Quinn has already tasted success this season when landing the Scurry Handicap with Mr Wagyu.

“She’s fine after York, absolutely fine, she was fantastic in the race and I was delighted with her,” said Quinn.

“She might go to the Curragh for the Flying Five. She’ll tell us, but we’re happy with her. We’ll see – there’s three full weeks plus from York to the Curragh and if we’re happy with her we’ll go to the Curragh.”

In regards a trip to the French capital on Arc weekend, Quinn added: “We’ll see, the Breeders’ Cup is where we would like to end up so we’ll see how those races fit in.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media