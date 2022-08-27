Free book on county’s Civil War timeline now available at Kildare libraries

As part of Kildare County Council’s Heritage Week programme, Cllr Pádraig McEvoy, chairperson of the County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee, officially launched A Timeline of the Civil War in County Kildare 1922-1924, in Maynooth Library on Thursday, August 18.

Further launches are planned for Athy and Kildare town libraries.

Authors Mario Corrigan and James Durney made a short presentation of the notable events of the period.

The new publication highlights local political, military, social and cultural episodes, and incidents in the county during the Civil War period, alongside some of the major events that took place across the island of Ireland.

According to the library service, f you are curious about the history of Kildare, the publication will help you to navigate the period of the Civil War in the county. While the book is not a comprehensive history of the Civil War, it brings new information to light.

A Timeline of the Civil War in County Kildare 1922-1924 has been supported by the County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee. The research, compilation and editing of this publication was undertaken by Mario Corrigan in conjunction with the Local Studies, Genealogy and Archives Department of Kildare Library Service. It is a companion volume of A Timeline of the War of Independence in County Kildare 1919-1922.

Complimentary copies of the publication will be available in all branches of Kildare Library and Arts Service in the coming weeks. It will also be available to download after the launch on the Decade of Commemorations webpage of Kildare County Library Service website.

Further launches

Two further launch events will take place in the coming days.

Members of the public are invited to launches in Athy Library on August 25 at 5pm, and to Kildare town library on September 1 at 7.30pm. Free copies of the book will be available at both launches.