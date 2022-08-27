Search

27 Aug 2022

Compensation paid as almost 600 people complain about flight cancellations and delays

David Power

27 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Irish air passengers made nearly 600 complaints about flight delays, cancellations or being denied boarding to an aircraft in the first 6 months of this year.

Complaints made to the aviation regulator have resulted in compensation of €32,000 and refunds of just over €60,000, figures show.

Another third of cases are yet to be resolved.

Independent.ie reports that a database of this year’s cases details how 172 of these complaints related to budget airline Ryanair, with 130 relating to Aer Lingus.

There were also 33 complaints about TAP Portugal, 30 concerning British Airways, 22 about Lufthansa, and 20 involving Dutch carrier KLM.

According to the European Consumer Centre Ireland, If you depart from an EU airport or arrive in the EU flying with an air carrier based in the EU, UK, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland, and your air journey is disrupted, you have significant rights and entitlements under EU law.

Regulation (EC) 261/2004 established common rules on compensation and assistance to passengers, which air carriers are obliged to comply with, in the event of flight delay, cancellation or denied boarding.

See details on how to make a complaint here

