KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Spacious Two Mile House family home in excellent location

Corbally Paddock is a detached countryside dormer bungalow in the parish of Two Mile House.

This is a superbly spacious four bedroomed family home of 176m2 approximately, set on a site of one acre approximately, ideal for the growing family.

This attractive property is brought to market in excellent condition throughout with the best fixtures and fittings included in the build. It is a warm and welcoming family home.

While located just three minutes from the village of Two Mile House, the busy shopping towns of Kilcullen, Newbridge and Naas are just five, seven and fifteen minutes away, offering many shops, restaurants, schools and leisure facilities

The well proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, guest toilet, bathroom, four bedrooms (one with en-suite and walk- in wardrobe).

The gardens are in lawn to front and rear, with the front garden recently landscaped, to include large beds filled with shrubs and specimen trees and the house is surrounded by a sandstone path which extends to the side into a suntrap patio.

The large garage to rear offers great space for the hobbyist.

This home is perfect for the family looking for a private detached home with all the benefits of country living but with easy access to urban facilities.

This fine property comes with an asking price of €610,000 and viewing can be arranged with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly by phoning 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie