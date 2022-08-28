BREAKING: Kildare gardaí investigating serious assault in house at 2.30am today

Gardaí said a man aged in his 30s suffered a serious assault in a house in Robertstown in the early hours of today.

The victim was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where is in a stable condition.

Naas gardaí have made no arrests yet and are appealing for information.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí in Naas are investigating a serious assault that occurred on the morning of Sunday, 28th August, 2022, in Robertstown, County Kildare.

"At approximately 2.30am, a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted at a residence in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown.

"The injured male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

"Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."