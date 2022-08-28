Kildare GAA: Sarsfields top in Newbridge derby

Cian Costigan, Sarsfields, looks for a man as James Murray, Moorefield, closes in
Sarsfields were too strong for Moorefield in this evening's SFC pre quarter-final, winning on a final score of 2-11 to 0-10. The Sash now take on champions, Naas, in the quarter-final this coming week-end.
Full weekend results:
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC pre quarter-finals
Eadestown 3-13 St Laurence's 1-16;
Sarsfields 2-11 Moorefield 0-10.
UPMC SHC quarter-final:
Clane 2-13 Confey 0-17.
UPMC SHC 'B'
Sarsfields 2-15 Kilcock 1-15;
Naas 4-16 Moorefield 5-11;
Éire Óg Corrachoill 7-24 Celbridge 0-6.
UPMC Intermediate HC semi-finals
Broadford 4-18 Naas 1-14.
UPMC Junior Hurling Championship semi-finals
Wolfe Tones 3-14 Ros Glas 2-17;
Éire Óg Corrrachoill 1-17 Clane 0-13.
Tom Cross Transport JFC, Group 1
Kill 1-11 Robertstown 0-10;
Grangenolvin 0-17 Rathcoffey 1-14;
Straffan 0-00 Ballykelly 0-00.
Tom Cross Transport JFC, Group 2
Cappagh 1-11 Castlemitchell 0-10;
Athgarvan 7-17 Ardclough 0-3;
Rheban 6-12 Kildangan 1-7.
Manguard Plus MFL Division 2 final
Round Towers 6-9 (aet) Clane 3-16.
