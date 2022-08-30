BREAKING: Green light for new hotel from Kildare County Council

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a 20-bed boutique hotel at the Hanged Man's pub and restaurant in Milltown.
The development includes a reception, lounge bar and restaurant, kitchen, cold room, beer store, plant room, toilets, canal-side decking, rooftop herb garden with solar panels, marquis tent and enlarged car park.
The existing building is recorded in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €3m, according to Construction Information Services database.
The original planning application was lodged nearly 12 months ago.
