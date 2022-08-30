Eadestown show grit to overcome St Laurence's and progress in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship preliminary quarter-final

Eadestown 3-13

St Laurence's 1-16

Eadestown came good in the second half of this Joe Mallon Motors SFC pre-quarter final to book a place in the quarter-final proper and a date with Naas, following this fully deserved win over St Laurence's on Friday at Hawkfield.

In a fine game of football, Dessie Brennan's men trailed by seven points early in the second half but took over after a penalty and a second yellow card for Eoin Curley.

Eadestown who were in trouble from their own kick-out early on, then pressed up on the Larries kick-out and that along with the extra man took control going on to win by three.

Padraig Fogarty opened a free and while Cian Bolton replied it was The Larries who dominated early on, thanks by a fair amount of frees, which had the Eadestown fans roaring their disapproval.

Felix Lawler converted a free as did Padraig Fogarty to lead 0-3 to 0-1 after five.

Eadestown's Eoin Cummins and Sean O'Sullivan then picked up yellows along with a lecture from the match official but played resumed with a kick-out after a Larries wide.

Cian Bolton reduced the deficit before Felix Lawler added two points (1 free) to extend the lead to three.

Coming up to mid-way in the half Eadestown got right back into it after Padraig Tuohy won a kick-out carried before putting Conor McCarthy in and the corner forward made no mistake to level the game 0-5 to 1-2.

Podge added a free for Larries before Adam Steed was in on goal fut fired straight at Shane Sargent as referee brought play back for a free and Felix Lawler made no mistake to put two between them.

Emmet Bolton got forward for a point before Cian Bolton was handed a black card on 22 minutes and in fairness St Laurence's made very good use of their extra man adding four points to Eadestown's one to lead 1-10 to 1-4.

On the resumption Felix Lawler pushed the lead out to seven again before Eadestown got the break they needed when Ben Fitzsimons passed to Eoin Conneff who was fouled by Eoin Curley, yellow card and a penalty, which Cian Bolton converted.

A minute later the unfortunate Curley picked up a second yellow and suddenly Eadestown came pouring forward.

Conor McCarthy (free) and Aidan Cassidy cut the lead back to two and while Padraig Fogarty put it back to three, points from Cian Bolton and Eoin Conneff left one separating the sides.

Again Larries came, Felix Lawler pushed it out to two again before Cian Bolton (free) left the minimum between them.

A missed close-in from free Cian Bolton and a poor wide from Eoin Conneff had the Eadestown fans on the edge of their seats.

With ten to go Padraig Tuohy, Eoin Cummins and Eoin Conneff combined for the latter to find the net and while Jason McHugh reduced the lead back to one, Eadestown hit back with points from Conneff, and Cian Bolton.

Podge Fogarty converted two frees as we went three minutes over time with two in it but Cian Bolton hit a beauty as the long whistle arrived Eadestown winning by three 3-13 to 1-16.

Scorers: Eadestown Conor McCarthy 1-1 (1 free), Cian Bolton 0-2, Emmet Bolton 0-1,

St Laurence's Padraig Fogarty 0-6 (3 frees, mark), Felix Lawler 0-4 (3 frees), Chris Fenner 1-0 (penalty),

EADESTOWN: Shane Sargent; Sean Hynes, Emmet Bolton, Ben Osborne; Eoin Cummins, Jack Sargent, Conan Boran; Sean O'Sullivan, Rian Boran; Ben Fitzsimons, Padraig Tuohy, Aidan Cassidy; Cian Bolton, Eoin Conneff, Conor McCarthy. Subs: Eoin Woods for Sean O'Sullivan (50 minutes); Daire Dillon for Eoin Cummins (54 minutes); Cian Malone for Aidan Cassidy (56 minutes).



ST LAURENCE'S: Richard Redden; Michael O'Sullivan, Niall Clynch, Eoin Curley; Niall O'Connor, Stephen Mann, Oisín Grufferty; Mark Glynn, Jason McHugh; Felix Lawler, Adam Steed, Kevin Eustace; Chris Fenner, Padraig Fogarty, Conor Perse. Subs: Jack Dargan for Niall Clynch (6 minutes); Harry Swan for Conor Perse (37 minutes); Aaron Gorman for Felix Lawler (56 minutes).

REFEREE: Fergal Barry.