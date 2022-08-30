UPDATE: Protest to take place in Newbridge, Kildare opposing proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians

A protest will take place in Newbridge this weekend in opposition to the proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians between Lakeside Park and Dara Park.

It follows a meeting of local residents in opposition to the proposed homes which was held last Thursday evening.

Noreen O' Shea, a Lakeside resident and one of the key speakers at last week's event, told the Leader that the event will take place at the shopping centre at Ballymany, and that the protestors plan to walk from there to Fine Gael Minister Martin Heydon TD's office.

She said that the aim of the protest is to highlight modular homes 'being imposed on our overloaded estates.'

PLEA

Ms O' Shea elaborated: "We are asking the people of County Kildare to come and walk with beside us, as it affects us all as we have overstretched facilities.

"In order for our voices to be heard, we need the people to back us, so please spread the word."

She concluded: "We are stronger when we stand together."

The protest will take place this Saturday, September 3 at 1pm.