NOTICE: Surface dressing works for location in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District

Surface dressing works have been announced for location in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that the works will take place today and tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022, weather permitting.
Works on the L6065 Red Lane will take place today, while works on the L6089 Glebe South and the L2023 Mullacash North will take place tomorrow.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
KCC added: "Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
