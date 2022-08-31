Clane book Kildare SHC semi-final spot with win over Confey

UPMC Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final

Clane 2-13

Confey 0-17

Clane booked their place in the semi-final of the UMPC SHC after defeating Confey by two points in a very entertaining affair; the winners now take on county champions, Naas, in the last four.

Confey will feel that, with the amount of possession they had especially late on,it was one that got away.

Frank Bass and Brian Healy swapped points inside the opening ninety seconds before Confey hit three in a row through Paul Divilly, Frank Bass and Aidan Ryan to move 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after six.

The game was end to end and when Eimhin Gillman and Simon Healy pointed for Clane,Confey immediately shot two of their own through David Slattery and Frank Bass's third.

Then the game's opening goal arrived, Sean Christanseen's long ball found Bernard Deay and when he shot from 25 metres he forced Shane Quinn in the Confey goals into a good save but Simon Healy was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Frank Bass hit his fourth to edge Confey ahead again but when Sean Christanseen and Simon Healy scored two on the trot this put Clane in front for the first time.

Cormac Vizzard hit a monster from 65 metres to open a two point gap.

To Confey's credit they were never far away and two Paul Divilly points on 18 and 20 closed the gap to once again.

After Divilly's second point Paddy McKenna's long puckout found Bernard Deay. His goal bound effort was again saved by Shane Quinn but his attempted clearance to corner back Kevin Chan was intercepted by Deay and from 30 metres he fired into an empty net. Clane were now five ahead as we approached the half time break.

As before Confey found time for two late scores.Frank Bass hit his fifth before David Slattery got his second to leave it 2-7 to 0-10 at the break.

The second half was a much tighter affair with Confey outscoring Clane by 0-7 to 0-6 but they could never get in front.Frank Bass's eight point on 52 to level the game was as good as it got.

Two early Divilly and Bass fl points for Confey reduced the gap to one but 4 brilliant Clane points mid way through the half courtesy of Eimhin Gillman and Cormac Vizzard with two each kept Confey at bay.

Confey were in the midst of their best spell as we approached the closing 10 minutes and when Ben O'Boyle and Frank Bass pointed we were level after 52.

Confey squandered chance after chance, hitting four wides in as many minutes as they seeked out the lead.

Then Simon Healy pointed the score of the game from all of 65 metres and when Paddy McKenna pointed a late free Clane were safely into the semi final.

Clane 2-13 Confey 0-17.

Clane will now face a stern test in the shape of Naas in the semi final and they know a bit improvement is needed if they are to be competitive.

CLANE: Paddy McKenna 0-1 (1 free); Eamon Little, Sam Donovan, Robbie Hyland; Brian Dunne, Sean Christanseen 0-1, Cillian Ryan; Cian Shanahan, Cormac Vizzard 0-3; Chris Bonus, Eimhin Gillman 0-3 (2 frees); Brian Healy 0-1, Tom Malone, Bernard Deay 1-0,Simon Healy 1-4. Subs: Killian Ahern for Brian Healy (half-time); Aidan Mooney for Tom Malone (36 minutes); Sean Shanahan for Eamon Little (40 minutes); Sam Hillyer for Cormac Vizzard (55 minute blood sub).

CONFEY: Shane Quinn; Kevin Chan, Anto Hoare, Enda Bannon; Ruairi Lynch, Sean Leamy, Ronan McNamara; Paul Divilly 0-5, Aidan Ryan 0-1; Frank Bass 0-8 (5 frees), David Slattery 0-2, Aidan Crean; Ben O'Boyle 0-1, Eoin Lynch, Colm Chan. Subs: Shane Lawless for Aidan Crean (halfl-time).

REFEREE: Matthew Redmond.