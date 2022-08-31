Search

31 Aug 2022

Grange and Rathcoffey share the points as Straffan take dominant win in Kildare JFC

Ballykelly Padraig Cullen wins possession ahead of Straffan Niall Devane in the Tom Cross Transport JFC, Group 1 game at Hawkfield

Reporter:

Tara Byrne

31 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1, round 5

Straffan 5-20

Ballykelly 0-7

A strong opening half followed by four second half goals ensured that Straffan would claim victory over Ballykelly with ease in the Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship.

Five early points from Straffan saw them get off to the the best advantage with scores coming from Austin Allen (3), Aaron Kiernan and Rob Kelly.

A Darragh Byrne free for Ballykelly looked to interrupt the early Straffan dominance but seconds after Byrne’s point a Sean O’Connor goal again restored the Straffan dominance before Kelly pointed once more.

A brace from Padraig Cullen attempted to cut the deficit, leaving six between the sides before once more Straffan seized control with points from John Tracey (2), Kiernan and a Matthew Duggan free, the advantage was at ten with the half time break approaching.

An exchange from Mikey Delahunty and Kelly before the break did little to change the deficit.
On the restart again it was Straffan to the off first as they looked to increase their advantage early on. Points from Kiernan and

Tracey before a goal from Allen had the difference at fifteen with 25 minutes remaining in the half before an Eddie O’Connell point looked to stop the rut.

Unable to build on this two Allen frees kept the Straffan account ticking over before Cullen rose the white flag for Ballykelly.
Points from Andy Duggan and Tracey set the scene for a goal from Kiernan.

With eight minutes remaining a further goal from Allen responded to Byrne’s second point and late points from Declan Reilly, Kiernan and two frees from Andy O’Neill rounded off matters as Straffan claimed victory.

STRAFFAN: Matthew Duggan 0-1 (1f); Ed Neenan, Niall Devane, Alan Byrne; Liam O’Donovan, Nathan O’Brien, Rory Byrne; Tom Donovan, John Tracey 0-4 (1f); Andy O’Neill 0-2 (2f), Rory Power, Sean O’Connor 1-0; Aaron Kiernan 1-4, Austin Allen 1-5 (2f), Rob Kelly 0-3. Subs: Brian Tracey for Power, 22; Andy Duggan 0-1 for B Tracey, 28; Declan Reilly 0-1 for O’Connor.

BALLYKELLY: David Moore; Aaron Cullen, Eoghan Sinnott, Darragh Perry; Josh Lawler, Russel Grattan, Jack Smith; Kevin O’Donoghue, Owen Whelan; Simon Luttrell, Eddie O’Connell 0-1, Mikey Delahunty 0-1; Darryl Brereton, Padraig Cullen 0-3, Darragh Byrne 0-2 (2f).

REFEREE: Ryan Moran.

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1, round 5

Grange 0-17

Rathcoffey 1-14

A late rally from Rathcoffey in the closing stages denied Grangenolvin victory in their Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship tie at Hawkfield when s a late Wayne Dooley point rescued a draw for the south Kildare side.

An early exchange of points from Fionn Bergin and Alex McGovern opened the scoring inside the opening six minutes. Further points from Bergin, and a brace from Conall Bergin quickly had Grange' three clear before a Michael O’Connor brace sliced this to one.

Determined to respond once again Fionn Bergin struck twice to again edge Grange' three clear before Conall and Fionn Bergin exchanged points to help the Grange cause any further.

A penalty three minutes from time allowed Grange to further extend their advantage.
With Oran Bergin stepping up his strike found the left boot of Stephen Hayden as Rathcoffey broke to net past Peter Coogan and slice the deficit to two at the break.

On the restart Conall Bergin added to his personal tally with a further brace before Conor Harris ensured to keep Rathcoffey in the tie.

Points from Fionn Bergin and Tomas Cullen edged Grange further ahead of Rathcoffey despite an Adam Toman’s point looking to keep the Rathcoffey account ticking over.

Fionn Bergin and O’Connor exchanged points before Cathal Travers and O’Connor took the deficit to two before both Fionn and Conall Bergin added further points for Grange.

With the tie entering its final five minutes Rathcoffey seized control as points from Toman, and an O’Connor brace took the deficit to one. With Travers levelling matters, O’Connor finally forced Rathcoffey into the advantage on the stroke of full time.

With Fionn Bergin pointing to level matters Harris again looked to edge Rathcoffey into a late advantage before a point from Wayne Dooley with the final kick of the tie ensured that the sides would finish level.

Clane book Kildare SHC semi-final spot with win over Confey

GRANGENOLVIN: Peter Coogan; Paul Huntington, David Lambe, Tom Nolan; Cormac O’Neill, Keith McGloin, Dylan Costigan; Oran Bergin, Cillian Bergin; Aaron O’Neill, Fionn Bergin 0-10 (5f), Gavin Ivory; Wayne Dooley 0-1, Conall Bergin 0-5, Tomas Cullen 0-1. Subs: Jason Lambe for O’Neill (44 minutes).

RATHCOFFEY: Stephen Hayden; Evan Moriarty, Cormac O’Sullivan, PJ Heslin; Conor Harris 0-2, Jamie Brilly, Cillian McGovern; Evin McGovern, Colum Fagan; Alex McGovern 0-1 (1f), Michael O’Connor 0-7 (2f), Mark Holligan; Adam Toman 1-2, Cathal Travers 0-2, Ronan Coleman. Subs: John Coyle for E. McGovern (49 minutes).

REFEREE: Alan Archbold

