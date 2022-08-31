18 drivers caught speeding on new Kildare road which only opened last year

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected 18 drivers breaking the speed limit on the new Sallins Bypass.
The route which runs from the M7 to the Clane side of Sallins opened in April 2021.
Naas officers performed a speed check operation on the Bypass recently and 18 drivers detected travelling well over the maximum speed limit of 80 KM/H.
Gardaí said One driver was travelling at 138 KM/H will face Dangerous Driving prosecution.
All others were issued with fixed charge penalty notices.
The new Sallins bypass has approximately 1.7 kilometres of dual carriageway and 1.85 kilometres of single carriageway.
The route includes a tunnel under the Dublin-Cork Railway Line and bridges over the M7, the Grand Canal and the River Liffey.
