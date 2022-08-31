Search

31 Aug 2022

People with non-urgent conditions asked to stay away from Naas Hospital

People with non-urgent conditions asked to stay away from Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

31 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Naas General Hospital asks people to consider all care options for non-urgent care.

The hospital has been experiencing high level of attendances and admissions being cared for in the Hospital.

Management at NGH is asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local pharmacist or GP.

“Unfortunately patients who are presenting at the ED in Naas General Hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen,” said a HSE representative.

Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and the hospital would urge these  patients not to delay attending the emergency department. 

“Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.”

Those who turn up at the hospital in an emergency are asked to wear a mask,  practice social distancing and tell triage personnel of any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

The hospital “apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.”

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media