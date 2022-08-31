Robotics firm to open first Irish facility in Maynooth, Co Kildare

Leading robotics and automation company FANUC is officially opening its first ever dedicated facility in Ireland.

Located in Maynooth, the unveiling of the training centre and showroom on October 11.

The new facility will host five full-time employees, with this number expected to reach double figures within two years.

Founded in 1956, the FANUC Corporation is one of the worldwide leaders in factory automation for CNC control systems, robots and production machinery.

It has 271 locations worldwide and more than 8,000 employees.

The official opening will be attended by FANUC’s European President & CEO Shinichi Tanzawa.

The launch coincides with the implementation of the Irish Government’s wider industrial strategy,

‘Ireland’s Industry 4.0 Strategy 2020-2025’.

Ireland currently lags behind the European average in robot penetration, with the second-lowest robot density in the EU15 in 2019.

The Government’s strategy is that, by 2025, Ireland will be a competitive, innovation-driven manufacturing hub and at the forefront of Industry 4.0 development and adoption.

The new facility at Maynooth will help Irish manufacturers to upscale their operations and compete on the international stage.