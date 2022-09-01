Kildare Gardaí issue appeal about missing Newbridge man

Pawel Konieczny
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 53-year-old Pawel Konieczny who was last seen at his home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 30th August 2022.
Pawel is described as being 6 foot in height with a medium build. He has brown hair and green eyes. Pawel has distinctive tattoos on his left arm. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Pawel’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on Pawel’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
