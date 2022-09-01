Search

01 Sept 2022

Renewed appeal for information on Clane collision which resulted in death of Kildare cyclist

Garda appeal

Niamh O'Donoghue

01 Sept 2022 1:33 PM


Gardaí in Naas are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clane on the morning of Saturday, August 20.

At approximately 8.30am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a pedal cyclist and an articulated tractor unit on the Millicent Road in Clane.

The pedal cyclist, a male aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the collision.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone who was travelling between Firmount Cross and Millicent Cross, on the outskirts of Clane, between 8am and 8.30am on that morning is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

