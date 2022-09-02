Green light for glamping centre on Kildare border

FILE PHOTO
Planning permission has been granted by Wicklow County Council for a glamping facility in Blessington.
Approval has been given for a greenway tourism glamping centre at Burgage Moyle near the town centre.
The facility will incorporate five detached accommodation pods.
Also in the designs is a management centre incorporating a shared kitchen, guest bathroom facilities and a public accessible toilet.
The plans include three camper van serviced bays.
Other works involve a new entrance, access road, car parking and an onsite treatment system.
