New card and coin pay parking machines in Newbridge and Kildare 

Kildare County Council have recently purchased new card and coin parking machines for the towns of Newbridge and Kildare.
It said these machines, along with the current pay by phone and recently launched on-line permit system will further enhance parking services to those living and visiting Newbridge and Kildare Town.
The installation of these new machines for Kildare Town will commence September 19, and Newbridge will commence on September 27. The installation of machines will be carried out on a staggered basis to ensure continuity of service to motorists.
Kildare County Council will install similar machines in Athy, Naas, Celbridge, Leixlip, Maynooth and Kilcock in the upcoming months.
