Sightline issues in Prosperous nearly led to 'a massive tragedy' — Kildare councillor

A Kildare councillor has claimed that sightline issues in an area in Prosperous nearly led to 'a massive tragedy.'

The comments were made at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting earlier today by Social Democrats Cllr Aidan Farrelly.

Cllr Farrelly told those in attendance that he was concerned about the 'considerable intrusion' on the sightline at The Downings estate in Rath Wood, Prosperous, ever since a boundary wall was put in place just a few months ago.

"There was nearly a serious incident that took place, where a car crash happened and a bus stop was cut in half," he explained: "For twenty years, there have been no accidents in the area, but since the estate opened, now there has been an accident, and more accidents will probably follow.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly, Social Democrats

"Residents are very worried," Cllr Farrelly added.

He requested Kildare County Council (KCC) to write to the developer of Rath Wood, Prosperous, to look into moving the boundary wall back into its original position.

'NO GOOD'

When a representative KCC said that the developer told KCC that there is indeed a sightline there, Cllr Farrelly maintained his stance.

He replied: "There is a sightline in theory, but in practice, it's not there, so for the residents, that's no good."

The KCC representative then said that officials from the council's roads department will inspect the site once again.

RAMPS

Cllr Farrelly also asked KCC to consider installing a series of ramps on the R403 in Prosperous, to include outside Mossbrook, The Downings and Barrington Court estates.

His motion was supported by Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Wyse, who said: "(We should) put in as many as possible, I don't see anything bad by putting them in."

In response, KCC engineer Cyril Buggie told Cllr Wyse that the council would first need to carry out a speed survey in the area.

"I accept that it is a dead-straight road, but ramps slow everyone down, including emergency service vehicles, so that's why we need to do a speed survey first," Mr Buggie explained.